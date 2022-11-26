scorecardresearch
Her first-look poster out: Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Oorvasi, Remya Nambessan headline Lijin Jose’s film

Directed by Lijin Jose, Her stars Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijimol Jose, Urvashi, and Remya Nambessan.

Anjali Menon’s Wonder Women is being widely discussed for its representation of various female characters and soon after its release, the Malayalam film industry is gearing up for another film being lead by female actors. Titled Her, directed by Lijin Jose of Friday fame, the upcoming film stars Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lijimol Jose, Urvashi, and Remya Nambessan. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

The poster is a collage of all five ladies from the film. Parvathy took to Instagram to share the poster of the film.

 

Music Director Govind Vasantha is composing the music for this movie, which is written by Archana Vasudev. Chandru Selvaraj is roped in for the cinematography, while Kiran Das will be taking care of the cuts.

The film also stars the late actor Prathap Pothen, who passed away in July. The makers recently shared a picture of him from the sets of the film on Instagram.

Other than the five lead actors, the film also stars Guru Somasundaram and Rajesh Madhavan in important roles. The film is produced by Anish M Thomas, who is known for his ventures Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Nee Ko Nja Cha, and Sathyam Paranjal Viswasikkuvo.

