Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Heaven teaser: Suraj Venjaramoodu promises a gripping investigative drama

Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Heaven is written and directed by Unni Govindraj.

May 18, 2022
The teaser of the upcoming movie Heaven was unveiled on Wednesday. Written and directed by Unni Govindraj, the film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of an engrossing cop drama about a crime that is not revealed in the teaser. The main thread in the investigation seems to be the footprint of a man. And the footprint also seems to be the only clue for the police to solve the crime. The main subject seems to be a case of murder. But, we also hear Suraj Venjaramoodu explaining to some men that “when a woman says no, it means no”. It could also be a movie about a sexual assault.

Going by the teaser, the mood of Heaven is dark, grim and ominous, something that will appeal to fans of crime stories.

Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, in which he shared screen space with Prithviraj. The socio-political drama was released last month and received positive reviews.

