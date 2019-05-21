Happy birthday Mohanlal: Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and others wish ‘Lalettan’

Mohanlal, or ‘Lalettan’ as he is fondly known among his fans, has dominated the Malayalam film industry for around 40 years. The actor, who began his career in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal, has starred in over 300 films and is one of the most versatile actors in the country.

Advertising

As he turns 59 today, Mohanlal is showing no signs of slowing down. The actor is busy with a slew of projects including director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, KV Anand’s Kaappaan, Ittimani: Made in China, Big Brother and his own directorial debut Barroz.

On the occasion of his birthday, actors like Prithiviraj, Nivin Pauly, Radikaa Sarathkumar and others took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal.

Actor-filmmaker Prithivraj, who directed and acted with Mohanlal in the film Lucifer, tweeted a heartfelt wish for the actor, along with a picture of the two of them. “Thank you! Thank you for Lucifer. Thank you for Stephen. Thank you for KA. Thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday cheta!” the caption read.

Thank you! Thank you for Lucifer. Thank you for Stephen. Thank you for KA. Thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday cheta! pic.twitter.com/6ZPABLW2Q8 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 21, 2019

Veteran Kollywood actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also shared a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday @Mohanlal one of the greatest (few) actors. Wishing you well and happy to be working with you.”

Happy Birthday @Mohanlal one of the greatest (few) actors. Wishing you well and happy to be working with you. pic.twitter.com/VrwMI7ACoT — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 21, 2019

Actor Nivin Pauly wrote on Twitter, “Here’s wishing the man who’s been an inspiration for generations, Lalettan a very happy birthday!! Wish you good health & happiness! Thank you for the memories! @Mohanlal #HBDLegendMohanlal.”

Here’s wishing the man who’s been an inspiration for generations, Lalettan a very happy birthday!! Wish you good health & happiness! Thank you for the memories! 😍 @Mohanlal #HBDLegendMohanlal pic.twitter.com/NJEGYP7UC3 — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) May 21, 2019

Mollywood actor Aju Varghese tweeted, “Time stops when I look at him !!! Love you @Mohanlal Sir #HBDLegendMohanlal”

Time stops when I look at him !!!

Love you @Mohanlal sir🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😘#HBDLegendMohanlal pic.twitter.com/BASMP2K1SD — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) May 20, 2019

Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also wished the actor. He posted on Twitter, “Wish you a joyful and fulfilling year ahead. Happy Birthday Lalletan @Mohanlal ji!”

Kollywood actor Ashok Selvan of Soodhu Kavum fame, who will be seen alongside Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, took the opportunity to wish the star. “Happy birthday to the one of the finest actors we have today @Mohanlal sir. Blessed to have worked with you on #Marakkar. Wishing you more success and happiness :) #HBDLegendMohanlal,” he tweeted.

Wishing Mohanlal, Telugu actor Brahmaji shared a group selfie featuring the actor and Jr NTR.