Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj wish Lalettan, Priyadarshan shares lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned a year older on Friday. He is at present at his residence in Chennai, where he celebrated his 61st birthday in presence of close family and friends. He has delivered countless memorable movie moments in a career spanning four decades. The actor is now starting his innings as a director with his debut Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.

On his birthday, the who’s who of the Indian film industry has greeted the legendary actor across social media platforms. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who directed Mohanlal earlier, recalled the first day on the sets of Lucifer. “This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! Red @Mohanlal (sic),” Prithviraj wrote on his Twitter page.

Director Priyadarshan, meanwhile, released a little over a minute lyrical video of Chembinte Chelulla song from his Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which stars Mohanlal in the titular role. It is a folk song dedicated to the legend of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The multi-crore historical drama would have released in theatres last March, if not for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The film was later scheduled to hit the screens on May 13. However, the release has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the second wave of the coronavirus.

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to share his birthday wish to Mohanlal. “Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !!(sic),” he tweeted.

Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !! pic.twitter.com/metEZTVDfR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 21, 2021

This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta! ❤️ @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qD1S1E0isH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) May 20, 2021

Happy BirthOn his birthday, the who’s who of the Indian film industry has greeted the legendary actor across social media platforms. day #Lalettan @Mohanlal Sir.

Have a wonderful and memorable year ahead! pic.twitter.com/4M8J2eHG9L — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to an actor I admire a lot, wishing you more strength and love @Mohanlal #Laletta our pride🙏 pic.twitter.com/FhWIieOEcI — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 21, 2021

Wishing the Complete actor,Lalettan @Mohanlal sir a very happy bday.Have a great year ahead sir😊💐#HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/jolt3OzP2t — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 21, 2021

The fans have also flooded social media with birthday wishes for Mohanlal.