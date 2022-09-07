scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Happy Birthday Mammootty: When he requested director KS Sethumadhavan for a role, was told ‘don’t act’

As Mammootty celebrates his 71st birthday today, we look at his old interview where he had revealed his mantra for success.

Mammootty, Bheeshma lookMammootty in Bheeshma. (Photo: Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram)

Can hard work beat talent? A big yes. And Malayalam superstar Mammootty is a living example of that. The star, who is celebrating his 71st birthday, was not naturally gifted to emote before the camera a myriad of emotions without breaking into a sweat. It’s over four decades of hard work and dedication to his craft, coupled with an uncompromising will to never quit.

Mammootty had once revealed that an image of a horse-riding hero saving a woman in the movie that he saw as a child was the inspiration for him to seek acting. “I decided (at the time) I will become a hero like that,” Mammootty had revealed during an old interview with BBC.

Born Muhammad Kutty, he gained his screen name by chance. “You repeat very fast Muhammad Kutty, you get Mammootty. It’s my pet name,” he had said.

Just like his iconic name, he also wandered into an opportunity to become an actor by chance. He made his first screen appearance when he was just in school with the 1971 movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal. “I went to watch a shooting. I requested K. S. Sethumadhavan, who is a very big director, can you give me a chance to appear in the movie,” Mammootty recalled. And that’s how he landed his first serious gig as an actor. And the first direction cue he got from the director was ‘don’t act.’

 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

“I was supposed to run with a very popular comedian. I tried to act. Then, he (Sethumadhavan) said don’t act. Due to strong reflectors, as it was a black and white movie, I was not able to keep my eyes fully open in the scene. And he (Sethumadhavan) thought I was acting as the scene was a little emotional,” he recalled. Anubhavangal Paalichakal gave Mammootty his first bite of stardom. “When the film was released, I became a star in my village,” he said.”

In the following decade, Mammootty focused on completing his education and steered clear of movies. And he returned to the movies as a supporting actor with the 1981 movie Sphodanam and the rest is history. He works hard to secure the opportunity that he was presented with four decades ago. “Whenever I accept a film, I believe this is my first film and it is going to give me more chance to act,” Mammootty revealed his mantra for a long and successful career.

Mammootty had three releases this year so far. His gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam became a huge hit at the box office despite releasing amid pandemic restrictions earlier this year. His next film CBI 5: The Brain put up a decent show at the ticket windows. And he impressed everyone by playing a bigot in Puzhu, which was released directly on a streaming platform. He has at least three more films getting ready to release this year, including Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach, and Christopher.

