Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran lead celebs in wishing actor as he turns 70

Malayalam superstar Mammootty aka Mammukka is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The actor has been enthralling the audiences with versatile performances for five decades and is considered among the iconic stars that India has ever produced. The thespian’s work credits include movies in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. The actor was recently seen in the films like The Priest and One; he will next be seen in Puzhu.

Marking Mammootty’s special day, his fans and colleagues from the film industry have been wishing him on social media. Kamal Haasan released a video message greeting Mammootty on his birthday. “Greetings Mammootty sir. When I was told Mammootty sir has turned 70, I couldn’t believe it. I was under the impression that Mammootty’s age is as same as mine or even younger than me. Even as you are older than me, I can call you a junior as I entered the cinema before you. Not just that even if I look in the mirror, I feel I look older than you. So keep this youth up, energy up. Best wishes from a senior citizen to another citizen,” Kamal said in Malayalam.

Mohanlal was also quite generous and gracious in his birthday wish to Mammootty, who he considers him as his ‘big brother.’ “My dearest Ikka, wish you a happy birthday. Today is also a day for me to celebrate as it is my big brother’s birthday. Mammukka has stood by me through ups and downs in both my personal and professional life. So, my family and I are also celebrating his birthday. I am so lucky to live in the company of such a great talent. In four decades, we have worked together in 53 films and produced five films together. I can only call it a blessing. In no part of the world, such a big collaboration in movies has ever happened. I feel more excited by the characters that are not yet performed than the ones that have already been played. I wish Ikka to keep delivering more good movies to Malayalam and Indian cinema. And I wish more accolades to come his way. I also wish for more movies that would allow us to work together.”

Action hero Sarath Kumar wished Mammukka on social media. He wrote: “Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always.”

Actress Manju Warrier wished Mammootty with a unique painting. Her caption for the image read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMOOKKA!!!”

“Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you… May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings,” Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty wrote in a tweet.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turned nostalgic as he wished Mammootty on social media. He said, “I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka!”

Calling Mammootty his inspiration, Nivin Pauly tweeted: “The Legend of Indian Cinema and my Inspiration! #HappyBirthday Dear Mammukka.”

