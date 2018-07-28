Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: The Karwaan star is going places

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty. He was working as a business manager before he decided to become an actor. Dulquer made his debut as a lead actor in 2012 with Second Show, which became a box office hit and, as they say, he never looked back.

Being the son of a movie star, he did not have to wait for a long time or go through regular struggles to sign his first film. With his very first film and the two films (Ustad Hotel and Theevram) that released the same year as he made his acting debut, he emerged out of his superstar father’s shadow. Since then, he has been striking a fine balance between commercial entertainers and content-driven films.

Dulquer Salmaan continued to build an impressive CV as an actor in Malayalam cinema with films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vikramadithyan and Bangalore Days. His career graph hit a new high with the films he starred in 2015 and 2016. His performance started drawing everyone’s attention from other parts of the Indian film industry. His Malayalam films Charlie and Kammatipaadam put his career growth on a fast track. Charlie won eight top honors at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards, including the best actor award, which went to Dulquer. Kammatipaadam also had Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap raving about it as “the best gangster movies ever made in India.”

In 2017, Dulquer and wife Amal Sufiya were blessed with their first child. His daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan was born on May 5, coinciding with the release of Dulquer’s Comrade in America aka CIA, in Chennai’s Motherhood Hospital. Dulquer got married to Amal, an architect, on December 22, 2011, just before he made his acting debut.

Dulquer had already become a force to be reckoned with in the Malayalam film industry when he charmed the Tamil audience with his acting skills in director Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama OK Kanmani, which came out in 2015. He had even delivered an endearing performance in Malayalam-Tamil film Solo, (2017) an anthology directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Due to the bad timing of its release, the film failed to get its due recognition at the box office.

Dulquer made his debut in Telugu with bi-lingual Mahanati, a film based on the life legendary actor Savitri. He essayed the role of movie icon Gemini Ganesan, who was Savitri’s real-life husband.

Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in the film adaptation of Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in the film adaptation of Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor

While only the Kannada film industry down south remains yet untouched by Dulquer, he is already spreading his wings in Bollywood. His debut Hindi film Karwaan, also starring Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, is getting ready to hit the screens. He has signed Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. He will be sharing the screen space with Sonam Kapoor in the film, which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

He will be playing the role of Nikhil Khoda, the skipper of the Indian cricket team, while Sonam will essay the titular role Zoya Singh Solanki. It will hit the screens on April 5, 2019.

