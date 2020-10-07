Halal Love Story trailer: Indrajith, Soubin Shahir promise a quirky entertainer

Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. (Photo: YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

The trailer of upcoming Malayalam movie Halal Love Story was released on Wednesday. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the film revolves around a team of deeply religious men who try to make a movie that complies with all the rules of their religion.

The responsibility of writing the script for a 100% ‘Halal’ movie falls on the shoulder of a school teacher, played by Sharaf U Dheen. And so the fun begins.

“For me, Halal Love Story is a funny yet beautiful commemoration of the art of storytelling in all its forms. I am grateful to my co-writers Muhsin Parari and Ashif Kakkodi who made this chaotic comedy possible alongside me. With a unique perspective brought to life by our strong ensemble, I am confident that the viewers will enjoy this chronicle that tries to convey that cinema is for everyone,” Halal Love Story director Zakariya Mohammed said.

The movie boasts of a highly talented cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Soubin Shahir.

Talking about his character in Halal Love Story, Indrajith said, “The character Shereef is quite layered. He wants to conquer his passion for acting, but at the same time wants to do right by following his beliefs. The movie impacts him in more ways than one and in the due process completely changes his outlook towards life. Playing a humorous and complicated Shereef was a phenomenal experience, and I will forever be thankful to Zakariya Mohammed and Aashiq Abu for giving me this opportunity.”

Joju George also expressed his excitement about the movie, describing it as a “comedy movie engulfed in errors.”

“What was most appealing to me is the opposing views that my character Siraj offers whilst taking on the challenge of directing this Halal film. Kudos to the brilliance of the writers who envisioned the comedic charm in the film. It was indeed a wonderful experience to work alongside such an incredible cast and crew,” he added.

Halal Love Story will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15.

