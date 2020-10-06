Halal Love Story to release on Amazon Prime Video

Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Malayalam comedy-drama Halal Love Story is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the film stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharafudheen.

Terming the movie as a “rib-tickling” comedy, Zakariya said in a statement, “We have seen immense excitement amongst the audience for the release of the film. Working with this phenomenal ensemble cast has been a wonderful experience.”

Halal Love Story producer Aashiq Abu is also quite confident that the film will tickle the funny bone of the audience.

“After the success of Virus, Halal Love Story is going to be the much-awaited reunion movie starring some of the most versatile actors of the Malayalam film industry Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. We are immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story which we have made with immense love,” said Aashiq, who has bankrolled the movie along with Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films.

According to the makers, Halal Love Story follows “a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking and the resulting chaos and confusion.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd