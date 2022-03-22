Gold teaser: Prithviraj, Nayanthara promise a fun film

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie titled Gold. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

The teaser opens with Prithviraj noticing a gang of men doing something shady under the cover of darkness. And his character in the movie is brave and street smart. He doesn’t need to call cops to deal with three men. He can do it himself. So he shouts at the gang and gets their attention. And rest of the footage is dedicated to showing Prithviraj walking in slow motion. And his stylised walk is also intercut with reactions of the other men. A slow-motion walk and a thumping background score are just director Alphonse Puthren’s things. And we also see Nayanthara enjoying popcorn with a sinister look. What’s she up to?

Gold marks Alphonse Puthren’s directorial comeback after a gap of seven years. His last movie was Premam, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The movie became a huge hit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is waiting for the release of Jana Gana Mana, which is expected to release in theatres in April. Nayanthara will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is set to hit screens on April 28.