Friday, May 29, 2020
Tovino Thomas, Lijo Jose Pellissery and others congratulate Gokulam on getting married

The members of the Malayalam film industry including Tovino Thomas, Lijo Jose Pelliseri, Jayasuriya and Joju George, have shared congratulatory messages for newlyweds Gokulam and Dhanya.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Published: May 29, 2020 2:41:29 pm
gokulam dhanya wedding Malayalam actor Gokulam married Dhanya in a private ceremony. (Photo: Jayasurya/Facebook)

Malayalam actor Gokulam married Dhanya in a private ceremony on Thursday in Ernakulam. The wedding ceremony happened in the presence of family members at a temple, while following all th safety guidelines issued by the government.

A video that captures the rituals and important moments from the wedding was also uploaded to YouTube.

The members of the Malayalam film industry including Tovino Thomas, Lijo Jose Pelliseri, Jayasuriya and Joju George, have shared congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Happy married life!!! @gokulan_m_s

Watch the video here:

Gokulam was a stage actor before he made his screen debut with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Amen. He later went on to star in several movies like Ente Ummante Peru, Punyalan Private Limited, Punyalan Agarbattis among others. He was last seen in Unda, in which he shared the screen space with superstar Mammootty.

