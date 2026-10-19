‘We wasted an entire year’: Girish AD on shelving Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Premalu 2

Director Girish AD has publicly expressed frustration over the shelving of Premalu 2, revealing that the team spent an entire year working on the sequel before the project was scrapped and calling the decision unnecessary.

“We wasted an entire year on the sequel. There was absolutely no need to shelve it. A year’s worth of work has gone in vain. Such a waste when the sequel never needed to be scrapped in the first place,” Girish said at the success celebration of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

What happened to Premalu 2

Premalu, released in February 2024, was a romantic comedy produced by Bhavana Studios, the production house backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The film became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time and the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024. The film’s success was built on its relatability, its humour and the chemistry between Naslen and Mamitha Baiju as Sachin and Reenu, a couple whose awkward, stumbling courtship struck a chord with audiences across languages.