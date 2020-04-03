Gayatri Asokan: Our interest in classical music has become less due to Bollywood

Gayatri Asokan interacted with her fans through a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page. (Photo: Gayatri Asokan/Instagram) Gayatri Asokan interacted with her fans through a Facebook Live from The Indian Express page. (Photo: Gayatri Asokan/Instagram)

Classical singer Gayatri Asokan interacted with the readers of The Indian Express on Thursday during a Facebook Live session. She shared her daily routine to stay healthy during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the world was moving too fast. It is good to stay with yourself and get into a meditative state. Think about what the real purpose of your life is. We can accept the situation as a way of going inwards. And use this time to do something productive and be with each other digitally,” she said, when asked how she’s coping with the social distancing.

“There is absolutely no necessity to panic. In Mumbai, the grocery stores, medical shops and vegetable markets are still open. I am amazed by how people in Mumbai have kept their discipline. Especially, where I live,” she said. “Everyone is keeping their distance even at the grocery store.

She remarked that she is also giving singing lessons through Skype while sitting at home as several of her shows in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and even in China got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

She said she keeps drinking hot water, ginger tea and add pepper to her daily intake to increase her immunity. “Every hour, I would suggest you take a cup of hot water. It is a preventive measure. Even in summer, people in Kerala drink hot water to stay healthy,” she said.

Gayatri also enthralled the readers with several songs. Raging from ghazal to film songs, she sang in Malayalam, Hindi and Urdu depending on the requests.

Responding to a question, the singer also rued that the fine art of classical music is fast losing its ground to Bollywood music.

“Our country over the past 10-15 years has become populist in attitude, which is a little unfortunate. There was a time when Doordarshan was promoting a lot of classical music. Pandit Ravishankar, Bhimsen Joshi, MS Subbulakshmi, they were all national icons. What happens these days is, our interest in refined art, classical art, has become little less because Bollywood has taken over. It is a little sad that we have a lot of talented classical musicians. I believe that the true identity of Indian music is classical music. Every music has its importance. I am not saying Bollywood is bad. It is also fantastic. But, for an analogy, I would say, if a mother has three kids, she can’t show her favouritism just to one kid. Every genre – gazhal, classical, film music – is important. Especially, at this time, classical music will give you spiritual peace,” she said.

Gayatri also requested the audience to follow the young classical musicians and promote them as much as possible on social media.

