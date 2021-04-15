Gajraj Rao takes a dig at Hindi cinema as he praises Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji: ‘Where are soulless remakes, do some mediocre work too’

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is winning the hearts of critics and celebs alike. Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao is the recent addition to the list to heap praise on this Malayalam movie.

Terming Joji as “good cinema,” Gajraj Rao on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and complimented the film’s team for “constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity.”

In his post, he also took a dig at Hindi cinema for their obsession with marketing campaigns, soulless remakes, and weekend box office collections. Proclaiming himself as the chairman of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region), Gajraj Rao wrote, “Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched ‘Joji’ and I’m sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much.”

“I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I’ll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show,” he added further.



Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad, and Alister Alex in other pivotal roles.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil is playing the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and he is also doing a leading role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.