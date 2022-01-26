Freedom Fight trailer: After The Great Indian Kitchen, Jeo Baby promises another powerful tale of women

The trailer of upcoming Malayalam movie Freedom Fight was released on Wednesday, coinciding with the 73rd Republic Day. The film is presented by Jeo Baby, who made a splash with his last film The Great Indian Kitchen. He has also directed a segment in this anthology movie that puts women’s issues at the center.

The trailer is intriguing. It has a lot of action and emotions are flying high. While the female protagonists seem to be batting distinctive problems of their own, it all comes down to women’s independence from patriarchy that still controls the way they live, think and feel. Besides Jeo Baby, the five-part anthology movie is helmed by Kunjila Mascillamani, Akhil Anilkumar, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis.

The anthology feels like a complete package as it seems it will tickle our funny bone besides providing food for our thought. The film stars Rajisha Vijayan, Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George, Unni Lalu, Sidhartha Siva among others. In addition to directing, Jeo Baby has also played a key role in the anthology.

Freedom Fight will soon release on SonyLIV.