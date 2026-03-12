Former Malayalam child actor Harimurali dies at 27; known for Rasikan, Annan Thambi

Former child actor Harimurali, who appeared in Malayalam films like Rasikan, Annan Thambi, among others, was found dead at his residence in Payyannur, Kerala, as per Matrubhumi. He was 27. The cause of his death is yet to be known.

Harimurali was six when he appeared in the 2004 film directed by Lal Jose, which starred Dileep in the lead role. After taking a break to focus on his education, Harimurali returned to movies a few years later and was later seen in the 2015 Malayalam film, Amar Akbar Anthony, where he played the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s younger brother.

Harimurali was the son of actors Payyannur Murali and Prasanna. Harimurali became interested in the craft of acting from a young age as he was surrounded by the craft in his home. He would also accompany his father to theatre camps, and eventually started working in television and made his screen debut in a series directed by AM Naseer