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Forget the politics: Tovino Thomas reveals why his film Pallichattambi is actually for families
With Pallichattambi set to release on April 10, Tovino Thomas opens up about the film's core idea, its period setting, and why director Dijo Jose Antony kept the message simple: people matter more than sides.
Tovino Thomas does not want you to walk into his upcoming film Pallichattambi looking for a message. He wants you to watch the story first, and let the message find you.
In a conversation with SCREEN, Tovino described his character in the film as an outsider who arrives in the village where the story is set, taking on the role of a Pallichattambi (Church’s Strongman). What unfolds in the village after his arrival, and what he comes to understand about life through that experience, forms the emotional core of the film.
Religion exists in the film’s landscape because it existed in that historical reality. But Tovino Thomas is clear that it was never made the focal point. “If you replace it with any other religion, the story doesn’t stay the same,” he said. “The story is more important.” The setting serves the narrative rather than the other way around.
The same applies to politics. Tovino pointed out that Pallichattambi is rooted in the social and political conditions of 1950s Kerala, meaning certain realities of that era will appear on screen because the story is set within them. “Whatever existed then might come within the movie. That’s it,” he said, adding, “We took inspiration from real-life incidents. But it’s not a particular incident we want to bring into light. We wanted to add fiction.”
Taking inspiration without taking sides
One of the more interesting things Tovino Thomas said about Pallichattambi was on the question of opinions versus allegiances. He pushed back on that expectation, both for himself and for the film. “The only politics we are trying to tell in this movie is humanity,” he said.
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Designed for every kind of audience
Despite the period setting and the social context, Tovino is clear that Pallichattambi is meant to be watched with your family. “There is nothing like you can’t take your kids,” he said. It has every element of a family entertainer, with emotion, action, and enough warmth to carry a crowd.
Pallichattambi releases worldwide on April 10, 2026.
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