Forget the politics: Tovino Thomas reveals why his film Pallichattambi is actually for families

Tovino Thomas does not want you to walk into his upcoming film Pallichattambi looking for a message. He wants you to watch the story first, and let the message find you.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Tovino described his character in the film as an outsider who arrives in the village where the story is set, taking on the role of a Pallichattambi (Church’s Strongman). What unfolds in the village after his arrival, and what he comes to understand about life through that experience, forms the emotional core of the film.

Religion exists in the film’s landscape because it existed in that historical reality. But Tovino Thomas is clear that it was never made the focal point. “If you replace it with any other religion, the story doesn’t stay the same,” he said. “The story is more important.” The setting serves the narrative rather than the other way around.