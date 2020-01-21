Forensic teaser: Tovino Thomas promises a gripping thriller

The teaser of Forensic hints that the crime thriller revolves around a serial killer. The teaser of Forensic hints that the crime thriller revolves around a serial killer.

The role of crime scene investigators, popularly known as forensic experts, in solving crimes seldom gets a nod in Indian movies and TV shows. Our films and shows mostly feature a cop, who follows his gut instincts and cracks the case, as opposed to following the evidence and DNA trails from the crime scene. But, it seems someone has finally made a movie that acknowledges the scientific minds that identify the criminals.

The teaser of upcoming Malayalam movie Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas, released on Tuesday. The promo gives a glimpse of the crime thriller that involves a serial killer. Tovino plays a forensic expert who tracks the killer examining the samples collected from the crime scene. And Mamta plays the cop, who is in charge of the investigation.

Forensic is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The film also stars Reba Monica John and Saiju Kurup.

