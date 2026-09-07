Filmmaker R Sarath dies in Thiruvananthapuram

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker, screenwriter and storyteller R Sarath passed away at the age of 65 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments.

Noted filmmaker R Sarath died at a private hospital here on Monday while undergoing treatment for health-related ailments, industry sources said here. He was 65.

Sarath, who made a mark in Malayalam cinema as a director, screenwriter and storyteller, was also known for his contributions to Keralam’s social and cultural life.

He directed several films, including Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam and Paradise.

Sarath’s film Sayahnam, which won the Indira Gandhi Award, received seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000.

His film The Desire A Journey of a Woman’ won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011.