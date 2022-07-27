FEUOK rues Malayalam filmmakers are not making movies worthy of big screen experience

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has issued an ultimatum to the producers of Malayalam movies. The association has decided not to screen films of those stars who make movies keeping the OTT audience in mind. The FEUOK held a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday and laid down its demand to rein in theatrical distribution in the state, which is going through turmoil.

The FEUOK has dashed off a letter to the Kerala film chamber raising their concerns about producers releasing new films on OTT before the agreed-upon time. According to reports, the stakeholders had agreed that producers will wait for 42 days after its initial theatrical release to release movies on OTT platforms. However, the FEUOK has complained that Malayalam film producers are not honouring the deal. Now, the association is demanding to increase the gap between the release in theatres and OTT to 56 days from 42 days.

FEUOK president K Vijayakumar said that movies of the production houses that break the agreement will not be screened in Kerala theatres in the coming days. He also said that they don’t need movies of stars who do movies for OTT platforms.

The FEUOK also rued that Malayalam filmmakers are failing to deliver larger-than-life movies to bring back the audience to theatres.

It’s worth noting that the biggest hits at the Kerala box office in the recent past were non-Malayalam movies like RRR, KGF 2 and recently Vikram. The Kamal Haasan-starrer became the biggest crowd-puller in Kerala, making it the highest-earning Tamil film in Kerala. Meanwhile, recent Malayalam movies, including Kaduva, Malayankunju and Mahaveeryar, have failed to fill up seats across theatres in the state.

It’s said that the makers of superstar Mohanlal’s Monster, which is directed by Vysakh, earlier planned the film as a direct OTT release. However, amid the ongoing protest by FEUOK, the makers are reportedly planning to give the movie a theatrical release first.