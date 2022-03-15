FEUOK to ban Dulquer Salmaan movies

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has announced that they will not cooperate with Dulquer Salmaan and his production house Wayfarer Films. The decision comes in the wake of Dulquer’s production venture Salute bypassing the theatrical route to release on an OTT platform.

Rosshan Andrrews directorial Salute, with Dulquer in the lead role, was scheduled to release in theaters on January 14. However, an increase in Covid-19 cases forced the makers to postpone the release of the film.

According to FEUOK, Wayfarer Films had agreed to release Salute in theaters at a later date but has now changed their stance. FEOUK president Vijayakumar has stated that movies of Duluqer Salmaan and his production house Wayfarer Films will be banned from theaters in Kerala until further notice.

Salute, which will premiere on SonyLIV on March 18, is penned by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, who are known for their movies like Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Uyare among others. This film, which features Dulquer in the role of a police officer for the first time, marks the first collaboration of the actor with Rosshan Andrrews and Bobby-Sanjay. The investigative drama also stars Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Alancier Lopez, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Saniya Iyappan.