‘Felt like slapping Mohanlal’: Sreenivasan grew envious of the superstar on Nadodikkattu set

While Malayalam cinema has witnessed several iconic actor duos over the decades, it’s doubtful that any other pair enjoys as massive a fan base as the Mohanlal-Sreenivasan team. From Nadodikkattu (1987), Pattanapravesham (1988), and Akkare Akkare Akkare (1990) to Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (1986), Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu (1986), Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986), Varavelpu (1989), Chithram (1988), Mithunam (1993), Chandralekha (1997), Ayaal Kadhayezhuthukayanu (1998), and Udayananu Tharam (2005), there are many examples that highlight their spectacular chemistry.

In a way, Mohanlal owes Sreenivasan big time, as some of his most significant hits and those that cemented his status as one of the finest performers in Malayalam cinema were penned by the latter. Among their many iconic classics, director Sathyan Anthikad’s Nadodikkattu stands out as one of the most celebrated by fans and movie lovers in general. The film revolves around two young Malayali men who attempt to migrate to Dubai illegally by sea, but are deceived and end up in Madras (now Chennai), where they are forced to make a living.

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Widely regarded as one of the finest satirical comedies in Malayalam cinema, Nadodikkattu was penned by Sreenivasan, based on a story by the Siddique-Lal duo. Starring Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, Shobana, and Thilakan in lead roles, the movie remains a cultural phenomenon to this day, and many of its dialogues are still popular among Malayalees, often finding their way into people’s everyday vocabulary.

Although the movie primarily portrays relatable, realistic scenarios, it includes one dream sequence in which Dasan (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Sreenivasan) imagine how their lives would turn out once they land in Dubai and become rich. The sequence was filmed as a song, “Karakaanaa Kadalala Mele,” composed by Shyam, penned by Yusufali Kecheri, and sung by KJ Yesudas and CO Anto. It features Dasan and Vijayan dancing with a group of women in flashy clothes on a beach.

Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in Oru Naal Varum. (Credit: thecompleteactor.com) Mohanlal and Sreenivasan in Oru Naal Varum. (Credit: thecompleteactor.com)

The dream sequence that became a nightmare for Sreenivasan

While the song also remains close to Malayalees’ hearts, Sreenivasan once admitted that he had no fun filming it. Mentioning that it was his first time dancing in life, the actor-screenwriter recalled that even director Sathyan Anthikad showed no sympathy towards him and insisted that he, too, dance.

“It was filmed at night on Madras’ Marina Beach. When I learned I had to dance alongside Mohanlal, my legs started shaking. I, who had never moved my body rhythmically in my life, had to dance! I wished the beach would open up and swallow me. The music started, and the dance master showed the steps. He asked if I could do it, and I, with fake confidence, said, ‘Yes, I can.’ I approached Sathyan Anthikad and asked if my character could just watch the girls and Mohanlal dance instead. He said that wasn’t enough since it was Dasan and Vijayan’s shared dream,” Sreenivasan recalled during a Kairali TV talk show years ago.

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He added in jest, “I saw a ‘cruel side’ of Sathyan Anthikad, who was very respectful towards me while I was writing the script. He insisted I dance. I realised no one could save me. I went into the darkness on the beach. I tried to move my body to the song, but it was stiff like a steel rod.”

‘I barely remember what happened after that’

When he looked towards the other side, Sreenivasan saw Mohanlal impressing everyone with his dance moves, much to the former’s envy. “Suddenly, the dance master shouted, ‘Sreenivasan, get ready.’ I saw Mohanlal practising the steps effortlessly. I felt like slapping him in the face.”

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“Finally, with no other options left, I went and stood between Mohanlal and the dancing girls. I barely remember what happened after that. I have vague memories of trying to follow the steps, failing often, and everyone, including Mohanlal, laughing at me. However, we wrapped things up somehow. Even today, I turn off the TV when that song comes on,” he added.

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One of the most celebrated Malayalam actor-screenwriters of all time, Sreenivasan died on December 20, 2025. Both his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, are actor-filmmakers.