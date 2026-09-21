‘Felt exposed to viciousness’: Why Aishwarya Lekshmi has no plans to return to social media

While many of her peers across languages constantly try to improve their social media presence and expand their follower base, Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi quit social media in 2025. Even after one year, she hasn’t felt the need to reconsider her decision or mull a comeback. In fact, she recently admitted that life without it has been quite rewarding.

Aishwarya Lekshmi on life without social media

“Life without social media is peaceful. I feel like I have lived. Earlier, I was always — and I still am to an extent — watching and judging everything I did. I was constantly thinking, ‘How would this and that look on Instagram?’ If I was on vacation, I would be thinking about which outfit to wear and which picture to post. That’s expected of me, and it’s nice for my social media presence. If I saw a sunset, instead of sitting and enjoying it, I would want to take pictures first and then enjoy,” she shared during a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan.