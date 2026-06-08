How a terrifying boat prank, a plate of biryani forged Fazil and Nedumudi Venu’s friendship

Malayalam cinema has produced several legends over the decades, some of whom rank among India’s finest in their respective domains. From iconic directors and actors to extraordinary composers, playback singers, cinematographers, editors, and production designers, the industry has often proven itself an ideal breeding ground for exceptional talents. Among them are a few who started their journeys hand in hand, ascending from the trenches to the throne together. Fazil and Nedumudi Venu are two such people who rose together, eventually becoming legends in Malayalam cinema.

While Fazil emerged as one of the greatest writer-directors of all time in the industry, Nedumudi Venu went on to become one of the finest actors Malayalam has ever produced, with both earning nationwide acclaim and recognition in other industries as well. Interestingly, all of this started at SD College in Alappuzha, Kerala, where their friendship blossomed while they were pursuing their undergraduate studies.

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A friendship born in the corridors of SD College

While Venu (née K Venugopal) was a BA Malayalam student at SD College, Fazil pursued his undergraduate degree in Economics. Their shared interests in theatre and mimicry brought them together and forged a strong friendship. Fazil himself has mentioned in several interviews that during his college days, he received much applause for imitating actors like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Sivaji Ganesan.

Interestingly, the two made their first-ever film appearance together. While visiting Udaya Studio to watch the filming of director Thoppil Bhasi’s Oru Sundariyude Katha (1972), Fazil and Venu acted in a small scene in it. Besides mimicry, theatre was another area of shared passion for them. Once, during their student days, when Fazil won the Best Play award, the Best Actor honour went to Venu. Both also worked together for a brief period in legendary dramatist Kavalam Narayana Panicker’s theatre group.

Fazil is often regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. (Express archive photo) Fazil is often regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. (Express archive photo)

It was through the world of theatre that they eventually entered cinema. Subsequently, the two long-time friends, who once performed plays and mimicry together, began scaling great heights in Malayalam cinema.

The Alappuzha lanes and lake pranks

“It was Fazil who taught me how to ride a bicycle. With his long legs, Fazil would pedal fast through the narrow lanes of Alappuzha. Suddenly, he would disappear at some turn. I would stand there, baffled, wondering where he had gone. By the time I found my way back after asking for directions and reached home, Fazil would be sitting on the front porch, laughing,” Nedumudi Venu once shared during an interview with Vanitha.

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“I would take my revenge when Fazil visited my house. I would take him out to the middle of the lake in a boat. He’s terrified of boats and water. When we reached the middle of the lake, I would pretend as if I were about to overturn the boat. That’s when Fazil’s fear would truly kick in. Then I would ask him, ‘Who is the greatest man in this world?’ And Fazil, trembling with fear, would reply, ‘Venugopal,'” he recalled.

Venu added, “Fazil was the first ‘city dweller’ I ever got to know. Some people don’t need years to enter our lives and become dear to us. As soon as you meet them, you feel just how important they are going to be for you. Fazil is one such person. It was at his home that I had my first biryani. Looking back today, it was Fazil and his home that gave me, a person born and raised in a small village, the courage to live in a city.”

Defining an era: Shaping Malayalam cinema’s landscape

While Nedumudi Venu made his proper acting debut in film auteur G Aravindan’s Thampu (1978), Fazil made his directorial debut with Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980), which also introduced Mohanlal to Malayalam cinema. Venu often played notable roles in Fazil’s movies.

In a career spanning over four decades, Venu acted in more than 500 films. While he predominantly worked in Malayalam, he also appeared in Tamil, English, and Sanskrit movies. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Mohanlal’s His Highness Abdullah (1990) and earned a National Film Award – Special Mention for Margam (2003). He also won several Kerala State Film Awards. Venu passed away in 2021 at the age of 73.

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In a career spanning over four decades, Nedumudi Venu acted in more than 500 films. (Express archive photo) In a career spanning over four decades, Nedumudi Venu acted in more than 500 films. (Express archive photo)

Fazil, meanwhile, is often regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, having gifted the industry timeless classics such as Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku (1983), Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu (1984), Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal (1986), Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal (1987), Ente Sooryaputhrikku (1991), Pappayude Swantham Appoos (1992), and Manichitrathazhu (1993). He also made movies in Tamil and Telugu languages.