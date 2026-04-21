Fahadh Faasil was paid Rs 4 lakh, 1.6% of film’s budget, for 22 Female Kottayam that changed his career

Fahadh Faasil’s cinematic journey pretty much sums up what Shah Rukh Khan told us in Om Shanti Om (2007): “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai (If you want something with all your heart, the whole universe conspires to bring it to you).” Despite a flop debut, he currently ranks among the most talented actors of his generation in the country, much to everyone’s surprise. However, that didn’t happen overnight; it has been a work in progress ever since the start of his second innings in 2009, seven years after his debut.

Malayalam cinema and nepotism

No matter which film family they hail from or which superstar’s child they are, if one doesn’t possess the necessary acting skills and manage to impress the audience with them, they don’t stand a chance in Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, this isn’t a new phenomenon; it’s been the case for the longest time, which is why some of the biggest star kids never made it big in the industry and were phased out soon after their debuts. The most intriguing aspect is that even the industry doesn’t try to force these star kids on the audience after a point, because it knows about Malayalees’ decisiveness.

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The nepo kids who survived have, over time, proven their skills and still try their best to outdo themselves and push their boundaries. Among all of them, Fahadh Faasil stands apart as an exceptional case who, despite being initially written off by the audience as hopeless, made a majestic comeback after years.

Fahadh Faasil’s flop debut

Although helmed by his father, ace filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh’s debut film, Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), bombed at the box office. For Fazil, renowned for gifting the industry with massive blockbusters such as Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku, Nokketha Dhoorathu Kannum Nattu, Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal, Pappayude Swantham Appoos, and Aniyathipravu, this dealt a major blow. The audience was also shocked to see such a poor-quality film from the man who introduced Mohanlal to Malayalam cinema through his Manjil Virinja Pookkal and also made the iconic Manichitrathazhu, widely regarded as one of the finest Indian movies of all time.

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While the movie itself was poor, Fahadh’s performance received significant backlash for being far worse. He subsequently moved to the US to pursue his studies. However, his life and experiences there brought about a change in Fahadh, and he eventually reconciled with cinema, making a comeback through a segment in the anthology film Kerala Cafe (2009).

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The return of Fahadh Faasil

His subsequent movies, such as Cocktail and Chaappa Kurishu, helped him grab the audience’s attention and slowly change their opinion about him. But it was director Aashiq Abu’s thriller 22 Female Kottayam (2012) that catapulted him to great heights. Unlike the clueless, seemingly uninterested youngster he was while doing Kaiyethum Doorath, Fahadh displayed extraordinary skills here, delivering a layered, chilling, and strong performance as the antagonist, Cyril C Mathew, who hoodwinks the young nurse Tessa Abraham (Rima Kallingal) into falling in love with him, only to exploit her sexually for his personal gains.

Fahadh Faasil and Rima Kallingal in 22 Female Kottayam. (Credit: Facebook/@22femalekottayam) Fahadh Faasil and Rima Kallingal in 22 Female Kottayam. (Credit: Facebook/@22femalekottayam)

Fahadh’s performance in 22 Female Kottayam received widespread acclaim and became one of the stepping stones to the lofty heights he stands on now. However, did you know that the actor made only a nominal amount for the movie? Interestingly, his remuneration in the film was just about 1.6 per cent of its total budget.

Fahadh Faasil’s salary in 22 Female Kottayam

Recently, 22 Female Kottayam’s producer, OG Sunil, revealed how much he paid the actor back then. “Fahadh must be earning crores today. Back then, I paid him Rs 4 lakh. Now, I think he might be charging Rs 40 crore. I don’t know exactly how many crores he earns,” Sunil said while sharing memories related to the movie on his YouTube channel. Although he played an anti-hero in it, 22 Female Kottayam was the first film in which Fahadh acted as the solo male lead following his comeback.

According to an old IANS report, the Aashiq Abu directorial was mounted on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore and ended up collecting Rs 5.2 crore, which means that Fahadh earned just 1.6 per cent of the movie’s total cost. Although his remuneration was low, considering that he had almost no market value back then, 22 Female Kottayam marked a turning point in his career and washed away the bad reputation from his abysmal debut performance.

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DISCLAIMER: While this article reflects on the career evolution and professional milestones of actor Fahadh Faasil, please note that the financial figures and salary details mentioned are based on industry reports and interviews which have not been independently verified by us and are intended for informational purposes only.