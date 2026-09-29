‘Vijay was the first to say I’d become an actor’: Fahadh Faasil recalls meeting him at 13

When Fahadh Faasil’s debut movie Kaiyethum Doorath (2002) bombed despite being helmed by his father Fazil — renowned for gifting Malayalam cinema many massive blockbusters and fresh talents, including Mohanlal — film audiences in the state wrote the actor off instantly. His performance was so poor that no one cared to advocate for another chance.

However, Fahadh made a comeback years later and slowly began making his mark in the industry, eventually emerging as one of the finest actors of his generation in the country. Over the years, he has delivered several extraordinary performances, winning the hearts of both audiences and his colleagues alike.

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In a recent interview, he revealed that retired actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was the first person to subtly tell him that he would become an actor one day when they met on the sets of one of the Tamil superstar’s earliest blockbusters. Fahadh also spoke about the heartbreak that Kaiyethum Doorath’s failure caused him and why he returned after a long exile later.

When Vijay predicted Fahadh Faasil’s acting career

“I met him (Vijay) for the first time on the set of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997). I was a small kid back then, maybe 12 or 13. That movie was shot at my house,” Fahadh recalled during a conversation with veteran director KS Ravikumar on Behindwoods TV.

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For those unfamiliar, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai was helmed by Fazil and was a remake of the director’s Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu, which was released earlier that year. Both movies were massive blockbusters. Ravikumar recalled that Kadhalukku Mariyadhai marked a turning point in Vijay’s career and helped establish him as a commercial hero.

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Fahadh added, “Vijay sir was the first person to ask me if I would become an actor.” He, nevertheless, admitted that he never expected Vijay to enter politics and eventually become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. “He was planning to do Kushi (2000) while working on Kannukkul Nilavu (also directed by Fazil). I remember him sharing the idea for Kushi with me. We only talked about movies at that time.”

Fahadh Faasil on Kaiyethum Doorath’s failure, US exile

Recalling the failure of his debut movie, Fahadh Faasil shared the heartbreak it caused and why he left for the US immediately after that. “I left in 2002 and came back in 2009. My first film didn’t do well. I was just 17 or 18. At that time, many newcomers like Hrithik Roshan were being introduced. Several directors were launching their children. Around that time, my father introduced me, but the film didn’t work at the box office. To be honest, I took it to heart. I wasn’t feeling well. I wanted to leave for some time,” he said.

The actor added, “I went to the US for engineering but studied philosophy. At that time, I got a lot of exposure to foreign films, like South American movies, thanks to the people I met and the friends I made. Then I wanted to come back. At first, I just wanted to do one film for my dad. Now, my 66th film is coming out.”

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About Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Fahadh Faasil is currently gearing up for the release of his fantasy film Don’t Trouble The Trouble, marking his first Telugu movie as a lead actor. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya, and presented by SS Rajamouli, the film hits the screens on Friday, October 2.