Trance first poster: Fahadh Faasil looks intriguing

The makers of much anticipated Fahadh Faasil film Trance have released its first look poster. Boasting of neon shades, the poster has Fahadh performing on stage amidst a cheering crowd. In the film, the actor, reportedly, plays the role of a pastor.

Trance has movie buffs excited as Anwar Rasheed returns to direction after a long gap of seven years. His last feature film was Ustad Hotel starring Dulquer Salmaan. Also, Fahadh has been delivering back-to-back hits (Njan Prakashan, Kumbalangi Nights and Super Deluxe). He is expected to deliver another hit with Trance.

See first look poster of Fahadh Faasil’s Trance

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Trance stars his wife Nazriya Nazim as the female lead and Soubin Shahir and Gautham Menon play supporting roles. It has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is produced by Anwar’s own production house, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Oscar winner Resul Pookutty has done the sound design of the movie.

Trance, which took almost two years to complete, is expected to hit theaters around Christmas this year.