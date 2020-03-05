Fahadh Faasil plays a politician in Malik

Fahadh Faasil in Malik’s poster. Fahadh Faasil in Malik’s poster.

Actor Fahadh Faasil on Wednesday shared a poster, revealing his look in upcoming movie Malik. The poster features the star who looks dapper in his white silk dhoti and matching shirt. And he looks quite intense. The actor has also lost a significant amount of body weight for this role.

Earlier, it was believed that Malik was a gangster drama. However, director Mahesh Narayan has now clarified that it is a political thriller.

According to reports, the movie is partially based on real-life incidents involving revolt against injustices meted out to a minority community. It is said that the movie will span from the 1960s to the present day. Fahadh plays a character called Suleiman Malik. And the film follows the 30 year journey of its protagonist in a volatile social and political backdrop. Fahadh will also be seen playing the role of a man in his 50s.

In addition to writing and directing, Mahesh Narayan is also editing Malik. Take Off producer Anto Joseph is bankrolling the project, which will also star Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja will make a comeback to the big screen with this film.

The crew of Malik also includes Take Off cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, composer Sushin Shyam (Varthan, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) and sound designer Vishnu Govind.

Malik is being made on a budget of over Rs 25 crore. And it is getting ready to open in cinemas on April 12, coinciding with the celebrations of Vishu.

