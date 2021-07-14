Fahadh Faasil on Malik, and 50 films that he didn’t do: ‘I am here because of them’

Fahadh Faasil made his acting debut with the 2002 romantic drama Kaiyethum Doorath. The baby-faced hero with pancake makeup looked like he didn’t belong in the film industry. After receiving widespread criticism for the movie, he gave up acting and moved to the United States. Many must have thought that it was the end of Fahadh’s tryst with cinema.

During his stay in America, something changed. Perhaps, Fahadh realized that he was not in the wrong line of business but in the wrong movie. After he returned, he never favoured pancake makeup or films that demanded he slathered it on. He got real. Instead of trying to fit into the industry’s predefined image of a star, he picked up roles that allowed him to perform. “I chose films that I believed in. I think I am here only because I didn’t do the other 50 films,” Fahadh told indianexpress.com.

This focus has today established him as one of the finest actors in the country, but he refuses to take all the credit for it. “It is teamwork,” he said. “I think it is a process of constant interactive sessions. The film needs to grow on you. The idea of moving as a team is to complement and compensate for each other. That way you are aware of where you are and how things are around you. And then you won’t repeat yourself.”

Fahadh exploded onto the national stage as a unique talent with films like Take Off, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Njan Prakashan, Kumbalangi Nights, Super Deluxe, C U Soon and Joji. His rise as an actor and the massive spike in Malayalam cinema’s popularity across the country, powered by the new crop of actors and filmmakers, happened at the same time.

Fahadh is considered a “messiah” of contemporary Malayalam cinema. “I don’t consider myself anything close to that. I function as a team and I don’t do these things alone. It is a collaboration with many other talents. It is a good time for Malayalam cinema and not just for me,” he added.

Fahadh is currently waiting for the release of his crime thriller Malik. The trailer suggested that Malik will be a violent, mob drama. Fahadh, however, opined the film has more to offer.

“Violence is just a bit of Malik. The film is more about love, friendship and celebration. There are a lot of elements in the narrative. The film talks about the 30 years of a community’s history. It is packed with a lot of human emotions. I believe it is the kind of film that will have repeated viewings,” added Fahadh.

Malik marks Fahadh’s third collaboration with director Mahesh Narayanan after Take Off and C U Soon. The film also has a huge supporting cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans among others.

Malik is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.