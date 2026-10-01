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‘Solution was there, but it was too late’: Fahadh Faasil on his biggest flop after Aavesham
Fahadh Faasil opens up about the box office failure of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira and reflects on what went wrong with the film's narrative structure.
Despite arriving amid significant hype, particularly since it marked the sophomore directorial venture of Althaf Salim — who debuted with the blockbuster Nivin Pauly-starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which still draws frequent rewatches from Malayalees — Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira bombed at the box office.
Even those excited to see Fahadh Faasil in his first out-and-out comedic role since director Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham (2024) were disappointed with his performance here, which earned underwhelming reactions.
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However, after its OTT release, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira found a niche audience who liked its unconventional exploration of mental health issues, particularly depression. Even then, not all reactions were favourable, and it remains one of the most divisive Malayalam films in recent times, enjoying a dedicated cult following alongside outright haters.
Why Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira bombed at box office
In a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil addressed the flop of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira — his first box-office disaster since the blockbuster Aavesham, which remains the actor’s biggest solo hit thus far — and shared his take on what affected the comedy film. “I think where we went wrong was with the structuring,” he shared during a conversation with Galatta Plus.
He continued, “What we were trying to achieve with that film was to tell one person’s story through someone else. We were talking about Aby Mathew’s (the role played by Fahadh) depression, but we were trying to crack it through another girl (Revathi) who was also fighting depression.”
Fahadh Faasil on what went wrong with its narrative structure
“So, there was a structuring element that we were trying to achieve. However, it didn’t work out, I assume. Maybe the film should have started with their story and then come to my story. The solution was there within the film, but it was too late by the time we realised it,” the actor added.
Fahadh Faasil, however, asserted that he enjoyed working on Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira. “Having said all that, I loved making that film. I loved shooting with Althaf,” he added.
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Also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Vinay Forrt in key roles, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira grossed only Rs 2.50 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, and was washed away by the Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra tsunami.
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