‘Solution was there, but it was too late’: Fahadh Faasil on his biggest flop after Aavesham

Despite arriving amid significant hype, particularly since it marked the sophomore directorial venture of Althaf Salim — who debuted with the blockbuster Nivin Pauly-starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which still draws frequent rewatches from Malayalees — Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira bombed at the box office.

Even those excited to see Fahadh Faasil in his first out-and-out comedic role since director Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham (2024) were disappointed with his performance here, which earned underwhelming reactions.

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However, after its OTT release, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira found a niche audience who liked its unconventional exploration of mental health issues, particularly depression. Even then, not all reactions were favourable, and it remains one of the most divisive Malayalam films in recent times, enjoying a dedicated cult following alongside outright haters.