scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Fahadh Faasil’s next titled Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum

Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum marks the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, who is the son of ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | January 5, 2021 7:17:11 pm
Fahadh Faasil upcoming movieFahadh Faasil reveals the title of his next film.

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil on Tuesday announced the title of his next movie. The film has been titled Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum, and it will be written, directed and edited by Akhil Sathyan, who is the son of ace Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum will be bankrolled by Sethu Mannarkad of Full Moon Cinema.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Akhil, went on the floors last year. And the shooting was stopped owing to the pandemic. Fahadh on Tuesday confirmed that he will resume the shooting from April 2021.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Fahadh Faasil will soon start shooting for Malayankunju, which is directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran from filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan’s script. The forthcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malik.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor-director duo is currently waiting for the release of Malik. The film is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Fahadh Faasil also has Dileesh Pothan’s Joji and Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s Dubai vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement