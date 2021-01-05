Fahadh Faasil’s next titled Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum

Fahadh Faasil reveals the title of his next film.

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil on Tuesday announced the title of his next movie. The film has been titled Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum, and it will be written, directed and edited by Akhil Sathyan, who is the son of ace Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum will be bankrolled by Sethu Mannarkad of Full Moon Cinema.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Akhil, went on the floors last year. And the shooting was stopped owing to the pandemic. Fahadh on Tuesday confirmed that he will resume the shooting from April 2021.

Fahadh Faasil will soon start shooting for Malayankunju, which is directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran from filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan’s script. The forthcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malik.

The actor-director duo is currently waiting for the release of Malik. The film is slated for release on May 13, 2021.

Fahadh Faasil also has Dileesh Pothan’s Joji and Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu in his kitty.