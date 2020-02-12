Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance gets postponed

Trance is helmed by Anwar Rasheed. Trance is helmed by Anwar Rasheed.

Trance has been postponed by a week. The movie was earlier set to open in cinemas on February 14. However, due to delay in completing formalities of the censor board, the filmmakers were unable to stick to their original release plan.

“TRANCE certified clean UA without a single cut by the Revising Committee. See you all on the 20th feb 2020”, Fahadh Faasil announced on his Facebook page.

Trance is easily one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies of 2020. The filmmakers have caught the imagination of movie buffs with a series of trippy posters. The movie stars Fahadh in the lead role of a popular motivational speaker. Anwar Rasheed has directed and produced the movie, which is written by Vincent Vadakkan.

Anwar is returning to direction after a long gap of seven years. His last feature film was Ustad Hotel starring Dulquer Salmaan. The director has assembled a solid star cast for his comeback movie, including Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan and Sreenath Bhasi.

The movie also brings together real-life couple Fahadh and Nazriya on the big screen after five years. They both shared screen space in hit 2014 film Bangalore Days. It was during the making of that film the actors fell in love and subsequently got married.

