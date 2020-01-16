Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s Trance gets a release date

Trance brings together real-life couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim on the big screen after five years. Trance brings together real-life couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim on the big screen after five years.

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil on Thursday announced the release date of his upcoming film Trance with another trippy poster. Trance, which is one of the most-awaited films of 2020, will open in cinemas on February 14.

Director Anwar Rasheed is making a comeback as a director after a long time. The last time he screamed ‘action’ on a megaphone was seven years ago for Ustad Hotel, starring Dulquer Salmaan. Trance also brings together real-life couple Fahadh and Nazriya on the big screen after five years. They both shared screen space in 2014 hit film Bangalore Days. It was during the making of that film the actors fell in love and subsequently got married.

Nazriya Nazim took a long break from acting post the wedding. She made a comeback last year with Anjali Menon’s Koode.

Trance also stars Soubin Shahir and Gautham Menon. It has been written by Vincent Vadakkan and is bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

