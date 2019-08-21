Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim celebrate fifth anniversary with an adorable photo

Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on August 21. To celebrate the special occasion, Nazriya shared a post on Facebook with the couple’s photograph.

She captioned it, “Happy anniversary baby! ❤️5 years n forever to go 🤪🤪(I can’t believe it 😩😘)”

Interestingly, the couple played husband and wife in the slice-of-life Malayalam movie Bangalore Days. The pair got married in Thiruvananthapuram.

On the work front, Fahadh was recently seen in Athiran, Super Deluxe and Kumbalangi Nights. Faasil and Nazim also served as co-producers on Kumbalangi Nights. Faasil is presently working on the Malayalam film Trance, which also stars his wife. The film marks Anwar Rasheed’s return to the director’s chair after seven years.

Reportedly, Fahadh will soon be seen in Bilal, the sequel to Mammootty-starrer Big B.