‘I’m married to a child’: Fahadh Faasil quips about Nazriya Nazim amid separation rumours

Although rumours of a potential split between them occasionally surface online, actor couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have never addressed these claims directly and carry on with their lives as if unperturbed by such noise. They also never miss a chance to celebrate each other and spend quality time together, occasionally sharing glimpses of their personal moments on social media.

During a recent event, Fahadh briefly talked about his relationship with Nazriya and how she behaves around him. Quipping that she’s like a child, he said that handling her has made him an expert in dealing with children. “I’m married to a child,” he said during the Tamil Nadu leg of the promotions for his upcoming film Don’t Trouble the Trouble.

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“People tell me that my child management skills and patience are great. So, I say, ‘I have one at home. I’ve been dealing with that.’ But, for the first time, I met a child who could deal with me,” he shared, referring to his Don’t Trouble The Trouble co-star Ssara, a child actor.

Fahadh Faasil on Don’t Trouble The Trouble co-star Ssara

He added, “Every time I messed up my line, she corrected me, saying, ‘Sir, I think it’s this way.’ She by-hearted my lines as well. I’ve never worked with such a patient actor, and she’s my favourite co-star at the moment. We had a ball making this movie. I just hope that you guys have half the fun we had making this film; that will be enough for us.”

I’m married to a Child – Fahadh Faasil pic.twitter.com/o28fR6SRGQ — சினிமா விகடன் (@CinemaVikatan) September 28, 2026

Is Fahadh Faasil an introvert? Nazriya Nazim replies

Although Fahadh is often said to be an introvert, Nazriya once attested that he is not like that at home, underscoring that he can be his unfiltered self around her. “He is not at all an introvert at home! But this works because there are days when we choose to be introverts and extroverts! There is a balance,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India in a 2025 interview.

She added, “According to him, when there are more than seven people in a room, that’s a big party. But if you ask his friends, they will tell you he is not an introvert. He will always be a storyteller, narrating stories when we are around.”

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Fahadh Faasil married Nazriya Nazim, 12 years younger than him, in 2014. They have worked together in movies such as director Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days (2014) and Anwar Rasheed’s Trance (2020).

About Don’t Trouble the Trouble

Written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don’t Trouble the Trouble is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya, and presented by SS Rajamouli. It features music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Brad Francis, and editing by Praveen Anthony.

The fantasy film, marking Fahadh’s first Telugu movie as a lead actor, will hit the screens on October 2.