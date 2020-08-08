Fahadh Faasil movies you can watch online

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

Fahadh Faasil turned a year older today. He is one of the leading south Indian actors who has gained national prominence with the explosion of the country’s sudden interest in Malayalam cinema. Fahadh has steered clear of falling into an image trap and is fully taking advantage of his hard-earned stardom that allows him to play characters ranging from a deranged misogynist to a timid germaphobe to a miracle worker with god complexion.

Fahadh made his debut in 2002 with Kaiyethum Doorath. And thankfully, it was a critical and commercial disaster. If not for that setback, he may not have turned into the actor that he’s today. After the first misstep, he retreated from show business for about six years and seemingly returned with a determination to be original. By his own admission, Irrfan Khan played a pivotal role in nudging him towards the right path.

Here is a list of Fahadh Faasil movies that must be on your OTT watch-list.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram: The personal journey of a happy-go-lucky guy turning vengeful is an endearing tale that is bound to strike a chord with you. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: Fahadh Faasil plays a thief who swallows a gold chain that he robbed of a poor girl so that he can excrete the same the next morning. The only problem is he gets caught. The majority of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum unfolds inside a police station. (Available on Disney+ Hotstar)

Njan Prakashan: Written by Sreenivasan, it is a satire about the obsession among Kerala youngsters to fly off to some faraway land in hope of better future and quick money. (Available on Netflix)

Super Deluxe: The film with an ensemble cast lives up to its superlative title. (Available on Netflix)

Kumbalangi Nights: Another ensemble cast movie, which showcases Fahadh Faasil’s acting skills. With his performance, Fahadh shatters the conventional idea about “the perfect man”. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Trance: You cannot take your eyes off Fahadh. He is a revelation. (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Carbon: It is a surreal story of a 30-something man who is chasing a fantasy to escape the harsh reality, which is he is a nobody. He goes deep into the woods, even when his companions abandon him, in search of an ancient treasure chest full of gold. (Available on ZEE5)

Take Off: The film is another proof that Fahadh values screenplay more than his screen time. The film based on real-life incidents fully belongs to Parvathy. And Fahadh just does his bit to support the narration. But, you must watch Take Off simply because it is one of the great movies made in the past decade. (Available on Disney+Hotstar)

