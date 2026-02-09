It’s Fahadh Faasil vs Mammootty-Mohanlal in Patriot as Aavesham star confirms villain role in highly anticipated thriller

Fahadh Faasil has revealed that a sequel to his blockbuster gangster comedy Aavesham is also in the works.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 9, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Fahadh Faasil on Mohanlal-Mammootty starrer Patriot.Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil play key roles in director Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot. (Screenshot: YouTube/ajfcompany)
With less than three months remaining for the worldwide release of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, excitement among fans is rising daily, particularly since the espionage thriller marks the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles after 18 years since Twenty:20 (2008). One of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, Patriot is nearing the final stages of its post-production, and Mohanlal recently completed his dubbing for the film. Now, amid the growing hype, the actor playing the villain opposite Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars has been revealed. And it’s none other than Fahadh Faasil!

During a recent event, Fahadh himself disclosed that he plays the antagonist in the movie and expressed his elation at having the opportunity to share the screen with both Mammootty and Mohanlal. “I play the villain in Patriot,” he reportedly said, adding, “It is a blessing to share screen with Mammootty sir and Mohanlal sir. It is a very interesting film. I am also waiting for the film like you.” The espionage thriller also stars Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Zarin Shihab, among others, and will hit the screens on April 23, 2026.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan was the real villain of Baghban: Samir Soni loves ‘the new generation’ for redeeming his character as a ‘green flag’ after 23 years

Two of the most celebrated and successful Malayalam actors of all time, Mammootty and Mohanlal, who made their credited on-screen debuts in 1980, have appeared together in several movies during the initial phases of their careers. Some of their most notable collaborations include Anubandham, Karimpinpoovinakkare, Avidathe Pole Ivideyum, Adiyozhukkukal, Athirathram, Harikrishnans, Parayanum Vayya Parayathirukanum Vayya, Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, Adimakal Udamakal, Padayani, Kariyilakkattu Pole, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Padayottam, Narasimham, and Gandhinagar 2nd Street.

Fahadh Faasil to return as Rangannan in Aavesham 2

While speaking at the event, Fahadh Faasil also revealed that a sequel to his widely acclaimed blockbuster gangster comedy Aavesham (2024) is in the works. Officially announcing that he will return as Rangannan, the actor added that their aim is to release the movie sometime in 2027 or 2028. Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham was produced jointly by Fahadh, his wife Nazriya Nazim, and filmmaker Anwar Rasheed, and ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. The movie also featured Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Sajin Gopu in key roles.

