It’s Fahadh Faasil vs Mammootty-Mohanlal in Patriot as Aavesham star confirms villain role in highly anticipated thriller

With less than three months remaining for the worldwide release of director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, excitement among fans is rising daily, particularly since the espionage thriller marks the on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles after 18 years since Twenty:20 (2008). One of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, Patriot is nearing the final stages of its post-production, and Mohanlal recently completed his dubbing for the film. Now, amid the growing hype, the actor playing the villain opposite Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars has been revealed. And it’s none other than Fahadh Faasil!

During a recent event, Fahadh himself disclosed that he plays the antagonist in the movie and expressed his elation at having the opportunity to share the screen with both Mammootty and Mohanlal. “I play the villain in Patriot,” he reportedly said, adding, “It is a blessing to share screen with Mammootty sir and Mohanlal sir. It is a very interesting film. I am also waiting for the film like you.” The espionage thriller also stars Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Zarin Shihab, among others, and will hit the screens on April 23, 2026.