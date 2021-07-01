Fahadh Faasil’s Malik to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s Malik is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik is a socio-political thriller inspired by real-life events. And the director is quite confident that the film will meet the expectations of the audience.

“Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience,” Mahesh said in a statement.

Malik is the third collaboration between Mahesh and Fahadh. Earlier, the actor-director duo worked together in Take Off and C U Soon. It is also the duo’s second film to directly release on Amazon Prime Video after last year’s C U Soon. Earlier, Fahadh noted that while C U Soon was planned as an OTT movie, Malik was designed for the big screen experience. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May 13, coinciding with the Eid holiday. However, the devastating second wave of the coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again.

Citing financial difficulties, Anto Joseph said he could no longer wait for normalcy to return to the box office. “These films (Malik and Cold Case) will only recover their production costs only if 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I’m trying for an OTT release for these films,” Anto had said earlier in a statement.

Cold Case premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

Besides Fahadh, Malik also stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja has also played a key role in it.