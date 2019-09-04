Fahadh Faasil’s Malik starts rolling

Fahadh Faasil’s new movie titled Malik was launched on Wednesday. The film went on floors today following a customary pooja at Aspin Wall House, Fort Kochi. Malik is Fahadh’s reunion with director-editor Mahesh Narayan, who made an impressive debut with the 2017 survival thriller Take Off.

“Happy to associate with ” Take Off ” team once again ‘ Malik ‘ Rolling from Today! Seeking your blessings & support (sic),” wrote the Super Deluxe actor while sharing the title poster on his Facebook page.

Take Off was inspired by real-life stories of Kerala nurses who were taken hostage by terrorists in Tikrit, Iraq. Starring Parvathy in the lead role, Fahadh had played a key role of an Indian diplomat, who leads the rescue efforts.

Malik is entirely from a different genre. It is said to be a gangster drama, which will be mounted on a big scale. According to reports, the estimated budget of the film is said to be Rs 25 crore, which will make it the biggest film in Fahadh Faasil’s career.

In addition to writing and directing, Mahesh Narayan will also edit Malik. Take Off producer Anto Joseph will bankroll the project, which will also star Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja will make a comeback to the big screen with this film.

The crew of Malik also includes Take Off cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, composer Sushin Shyam (Varthan, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) and sound designer Vishnu Govind.

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe. He recently finished shooting for what is believed to be his most ambitious project, Trance. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film will see Fahadh sharing screen space with his wife Nazriya Nazim after a long time.