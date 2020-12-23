Fahadh Faasil’s Malik gets a release date

Fahadh Faasil’s Malik is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Producer Anto Joseph on Tuesday took to Twitter to confirm that upcoming movie Malik will hit cinema halls next year. The film has got a clean ‘U’ certificate, and it has been slated for release on May 13, 2021.

The film would have released in theatres in April during Vishu this year, if not for the outbreak of coronavirus.

Malik is one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies as it marks another collaboration of Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. The actor-director duo’s maiden collaboration was Take Off, which was a critical and box office success in 2017. And the duo collaborated again earlier this year for a computer screen-based movie C U Soon. The experimental film was made during the lockdown. It was released on Amazon Prime Video to a very positive response from critics and the audience.

The consecutive success of the combination has only added to the anticipation around Malik. Billed as a political thriller, the film has been made at a budget of Rs 25 crore.

Malik is said to be a period drama partially based on real-life incidents involving revolt against injustices meted out to a minority community. Fahadh Faasil plays a character called Suleiman Malik. And the film follows the 30-year journey of its protagonist in a volatile social and political backdrop.

In addition to writing and directing, Mahesh Narayan has also edited Malik. The film also stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in important roles. Veteran actor Jalaja will make a comeback to the big screen with Malik.

