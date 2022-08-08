scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles, Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 2:21:28 pm
Malayankunju filmPoster of Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayankunju. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s survival drama film Malayankunju will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on August 11, the streamer announced Monday. The Malayalam-language film is written by Mahesh Narayanan and directed by Sajimon Prabhakar.

Also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles, Malayankunju is an emotional story of survival, when a man gets trapped in a landslide. According to a press release, the film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

Revisiting Fahadh Faasil's Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet

Faasil said Malayankunju turned out to be “one of his toughest movies” of his career. “Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl,” Faasil, who turned 40 on Monday, said in a statement.

Released in theatres on July 22, the film received rave reviews from the critics and the viewers. It follows the journey of Anil (Fahadh Faasil), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother.

“His daily routines are disrupted when his neighbour’s newborn stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anil’s connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative,” the official synopsis read.

Faasil, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Joji, C U Soon, Malik and Vikram, said he hopes that more people will warm up to Malayankunju upon its release on Prime Video.

“Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I am glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts. Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik.



Prabhakar heaped praise on his leading man and said the actor has delivered a wonderful performance in the film. “Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller,” the director said.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 02:21:28 pm

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
