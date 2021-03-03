Fahadh Faasil injured on the sets of Malayankunju

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil suffered injuries while shooting for his upcoming film Malayankunju. According to reports, he was doing stunt sequences, which required him to jump from a certain height. However, the actor apparently lost balance and fell, suffering multiple injuries on his face.

Fahadh Faasil was taken to a private hospital and was discharged after treating his wounds. He is reportedly on a few days of bed rest before returning to the sets.

Malayankunju is directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan. In addition to writing the screenplay, Mahesh is also handling the camera and editing the film with Arju Benn. The forthcoming movie marks the fourth collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh after Take Off, C U Soon and Malik. Malayankunju is bankrolled by renowned filmmaker Fazil, who is also the father of Fahadh.

Mahesh and Fahadh are currently waiting for the release of Malik, which is said to be a mob drama. It is finally set to release on May 13 this year, clashing with Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham.

Fahadh Faasil also has Dileesh Pothan’s Joji and Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu, Akhil Sathyan’s Paachuvum Albuthavilakkum in his kitty.