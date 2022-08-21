Fahadh Faasil celebrates eighth wedding anniversary with Nazriya Nazim, goes on cycling tour: ‘It’s been a ride…’

Actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are celebrating their eighth anniversary today (August 21). Nazriya took to Instagram and shared a video, where she and Fahadh are cycling. The couple had tied the knot in 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nazriya wrote, “Well…..another year Of madness …8 years back almost around this time we got married n oh my god it’s been a ride.”

Also Read | Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday with wife Nazriya Nazim, see photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Nazriya’s post received much love from fans, with comments such as, “Happy anniversary beautiful souls” and “Happy Anniversary to both of you and to many more…”

On his 40th birthday, Nazriya had penned an affectionate caption for Fahadh, which read, “Happy birthday Mr.Husband…Aging like a fine wine….getting better with age … The best is yet to come(sic).”

Currently, Fahadh is basking in the huge box office success of Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Fahadh played one of the lead roles in the movie. Fahadh also received much praise for his performance in Malayankunju. The film was written by his regular collaborator Mahesh Narayanan, who also shot the film. It was directed by Sajimon Prabhakar. Set against the backdrop of a hilltop village, Malayankunju chronicled the plight of a man, who undergoes a painful spiritual rebirth of sorts to make peace with some tragic incidents that happened in his life in the past.