Monday, August 08, 2022

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday with wife Nazriya Nazim, see photos

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 40th birthday in the light of a spate of success he had seen in his career in the past year. The star is basking in the huge box office success of Vikram.

August 8, 2022 6:44:10 pm
Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 40th birthday. (Photo: Instagram/nazriyafahadh)

Actor-filmmaker Fahadh Faasil on Monday turned 40. His Nazriya Nazim posted a few pictures of what seemed like an intimate birthday celebration. “Happy birthday Mr.HusbandAging like a fine wine….getting better with age … The best is yet to come(sic),” Nazriya captioned the photos on her Instagram page. Fahadh could be seen wearing a pyjama, and a custom-made cap, while cutting his birthday cake.

Also Read |Revisiting Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet

Fahadh is celebrating his birthday in the light of a spate of success he had seen in his career in the past year. The star is basking in the huge box office success of Vikram. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Fahadh played one of the lead roles in the movie. The film had Kamal Haasan in the titular role, while Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist. The movie became a huge hit across the south Indian states.

Fahadh recently also scored critical acclaim with his performance in Malayankunju. The film was written by his regular collaborator Mahesh Narayanan, who also shot the movie. The movie was helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar. Set against the backdrop of a hilltop village, Malayankunju tells the story of a man, who undergoes a painful spiritual rebirth of sorts to make peace with some tragic incidents that happened in his life in the past. The film earned unanimous praise for Fahadh’s performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)

Malayankunju is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Fahadh, meanwhile, has shot for the Tamil film Maamannan, which is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. And he’s also waiting to join the sets of director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead, the film is the sequel to last year’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:44:10 pm

