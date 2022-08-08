Revisiting Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet

August 8, 2022 8:41:48 am
The abusive patriarch of a Kottayam-based family suffers a stroke one day and is suddenly bedridden, even as his family, beaten down by years of insults and rage, struggle with their demons. It’s a rather delicate situation that the sons of the house face — the man who has caused them such trauma is now helpless and paralysed. There is not much sympathy, but there’s panic — has he left a will, how the family business should be run. While no one in this family is a paragon of virtue, it’s Fahadh Faasil’s wayward Joji, an engineering drop-out, who quickly, yet quietly, walks down a dark path. Fahadh has a history of fine and powerful portrayals, but this was one of his most spine-chilling performances in a film that can only be defined as a silent scream.
In the beginning of the film, we’re introduced to Joji, a man who is able to assert a little authority over his nephew for using a toy gun, but quivers in fear front of his abusive father, who taunts him and accuses him of swindling money. As soon as his father leaves, an angry Joji throws a small and silent fit, giving us a view of all the bottled resentment brewing inside him. However, the demons tear him apart from within after his father is bed-ridden. Outwardly, Joji, for the most part, is not aggressive or violent and doesn’t adhere to the common stereotypes etched for antagonists. The most unsettling part about Joji is that he seems like just another ordinary man, even as he walks down the dark path, with no intention of turning back.
After years of cowering before his father, Joji is gleeful that he has the upper hand and embraces the darkness within him. Yet like Shakespeare’s Macbeth, on which the film is based, one horrifying event leads to another, and the attempt to conceal crimes only exposes the ugliness further. Joji revels in this newfound strength, as he tells his bleeding brother before he kills him, “This is what happens when you mess with me.” He sounds drunk with power, and Fahadh brings forth the sickening exultation of a man who developed a taste for blood.
Subscriber Only Stories
Later, you are convinced by his lies even though you have just seen him attack his brother. He constructs elaborate lies and feigns the right amount of moroseness that you almost feel a deep sense of discomfort. Fahadh Faasil slowly brings you unwillingly into his distorted world of crime, and his actions feel numbing, like a poison that slowly seeps into you, because that’s the power of his acting.
The suppressed tensions finally explode in the climax of the film after his family discovers his activities. It’s one of Fahadh’s most brilliant scenes—he keeps talking, struggling to maintain the façade and keep up with his lies, while everyone else watches him in disgust. Fumbling, he resorts to guilt, collapsing on the chair and mutters that he doesn’t deserve this. In one final attempt, he tries to bring his other brother to his side and reveals what he has done and also drags his eerily silent sister-in-law Bincey, who is aware of his true nature. Yet, none of it works, his world is tumbling and the only way is out is death. But the universe is cruel and unforgiving, you cannot escape from yourself that easily—-and Joji ends up paralysed in the hospital. In the last minute, the police officer asks him to confess to his crimes by blinking–but Joji does not blink. He has the last word, and the film ends.
Joji is one of Fahadh Faasil’s most profound films, because it follows perfectly the old motto, ‘less is more’. He embodied the role of a man simmering with rage with such rawness, and yet fleshes out his character out with the most minute details, from hiding under the covers to his casual stride, and mocking giggles.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi: Two men held for stealing, reselling phones after altering its settings
‘If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can’: Rashmika Mandanna
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar
CWG Day 11 schedule: India eye gold in Hockey, Badminton and Table Tennis on final day of Commonwealth Games 2022
Harmanpreet & Co. falter at end to miss women’s cricket gold
Rajasthan: Woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage, case filed
Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan, yellow alert issued for next 3 days
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold, Sagar Ahlawat settles for silver in boxing, shuttlers Srikanth, Gayatri-Treesa win bronze medals
Rajasthan reports 600 fresh Covid-19 cases
Shreyas Iyer, spinners complete 4-1 Windies rout as India win final game by 88 runs
Rajasthan: Four die as cars collide on NH 11 in Bikaner
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: US Navy ship arrives for repair at L&T shipyard in Tamil Nadu