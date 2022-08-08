scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Revisiting Fahadh Faasil’s Joji: Chilling and numbing, one of his finest performances yet

On Fahadh Faasil's birthday, here's looking back at his film, Joji, directed by Dileesh Pothan.

Written by Lakshana N Palat | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 8:41:48 am
fahadh faasilFahadh Faasil in Joji (Photo: Amazon Prime)

The abusive patriarch of a Kottayam-based family suffers a stroke one day and is suddenly bedridden, even as his family, beaten down by years of insults and rage, struggle with their demons. It’s a rather delicate situation that the sons of the house face — the man who has caused them such trauma is now helpless and paralysed. There is not much sympathy, but there’s panic — has he left a will, how the family business should be run. While no one in this family is a paragon of virtue, it’s Fahadh Faasil’s wayward Joji, an engineering drop-out, who quickly, yet quietly, walks down a dark path. Fahadh has a history of fine and powerful portrayals, but this was one of his most spine-chilling performances in a film that can only be defined as a silent scream.

Also Read |Fahadh Faasil explains the main conflict of Malayankunju

In the beginning of the film, we’re introduced to Joji, a man who is able to assert a little authority over his nephew for using a toy gun, but quivers in fear front of his abusive father, who taunts him and accuses him of swindling money. As soon as his father leaves, an angry Joji throws a small and silent fit, giving us a view of all the bottled resentment brewing inside him. However, the demons tear him apart from within after his father is bed-ridden. Outwardly, Joji, for the most part, is not aggressive or violent and doesn’t adhere to the common stereotypes etched for antagonists. The most unsettling part about Joji is that he seems like just another ordinary man, even as he walks down the dark path, with no intention of turning back.

After years of cowering before his father, Joji is gleeful that he has the upper hand and embraces the darkness within him. Yet like Shakespeare’s Macbeth, on which the film is based, one horrifying event leads to another, and the attempt to conceal crimes only exposes the ugliness further. Joji revels in this newfound strength, as he tells his bleeding brother before he kills him, “This is what happens when you mess with me.” He sounds drunk with power, and Fahadh brings forth the sickening exultation of a man who developed a taste for blood.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Later, you are convinced by his lies even though you have just seen him attack his brother. He constructs elaborate lies and feigns the right amount of moroseness that you almost feel a deep sense of discomfort. Fahadh Faasil slowly brings you unwillingly into his distorted world of crime, and his actions feel numbing, like a poison that slowly seeps into you, because that’s the power of his acting.

The suppressed tensions finally explode in the climax of the film after his family discovers his activities. It’s one of Fahadh’s most brilliant scenes—he keeps talking, struggling to maintain the façade and keep up with his lies, while everyone else watches him in disgust. Fumbling, he resorts to guilt, collapsing on the chair and mutters that he doesn’t deserve this. In one final attempt, he tries to bring his other brother to his side and reveals what he has done and also drags his eerily silent sister-in-law Bincey, who is aware of his true nature. Yet, none of it works, his world is tumbling and the only way is out is death. But the universe is cruel and unforgiving, you cannot escape from yourself that easily—-and Joji ends up paralysed in the hospital. In the last minute, the police officer asks him to confess to his crimes by blinking–but Joji does not blink. He has the last word, and the film ends.

Joji is one of Fahadh Faasil’s most profound films, because it follows perfectly the old motto, ‘less is more’. He embodied the role of a man simmering with rage with such rawness, and yet fleshes out his character out with the most minute details, from hiding under the covers to his casual stride, and mocking giggles.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:41:48 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Welcome, Vice President
Welcome, Vice President
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Commonwealth Games

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement