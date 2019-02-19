Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi’s Athiran will release in April

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who is basking in the success of Kumbalangi Nights, will next be seen in Athiran. The movie also marks the comeback of Sai Pallavi to Malayalam cinema, after making her screen debut with blockbuster Premam (2015).

Directed by debutant Vivek, the post-production work on the film is currently underway. Acclaimed writer P. F. Mathews, who penned the critically hit Ee.Ma.Yau, has written Athiran. The film is, reportedly, set against the backdrop of a psychiatric hospital.

The star cast also includes Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj, Surabhi, Sudev Renji Panicker, Lena and Shanthi Krishna.

BGM is more challenging in my first debut movie in Malayalam #Athiran. Direction by #Vivek, Starring one of the finest actors in the industry #FahadhFaasil @Sai_Pallavi92 , I'm glad to be a part of this movie and crew. pic.twitter.com/Il1jc36XD8 — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) February 17, 2019

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in Kumbalangi Nights, which has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and critics since its release. He has played a negative role in the film, which stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi and Matthew Thomas in the lead roles.

Sai Pallavi was last seen alongside Dhanush in Maari 2. She has also worked with Suriya in the upcoming film NGK.