Fahadh Faasil and Pawan Kumar’s Dhoomam goes on floors. See photos

Hombale Films is creating a great resume with every passing day. After producing Kannada cinema’s iconic venture KGF franchise and the latest hit, Kantara, the production house has roped in Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil for a thriller, titled Dhoomam. The film, to be directed by Pawan Kumar of U-Turn and Lucia fame, also stars Aparna Balamurali in the lead female role.

Hombale films shared the pictures from the launch event on social media. Here are the pics:

Other than Fahadh and Aparana Balamurali, Dhooman will also star Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, and Anu Mohan in pivotal roles.

Dhoomam is the second Malayalam film of Hombale Films, which has already made Prithviraj’s Tyson. The film will have music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram.

Fahadh Faasil, who has developed a midas touch, was last seen in Malayankunju. The film was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. He also has many exciting projects in his kitty like Maari Selvaraj’s Maamanan and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. On the other hand, Aparna Balamurali is basking in the success of Soorarai Pottru which bagged her a National Award recently.

Dhoomam will hit screens in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Other than Dhoomam, Hombale Films is also producing an untitled project of Sudha Kongara, Salaar, Raghavendra Stores, Bagheera, and Richard Anthony.