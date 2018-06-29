Facing flak over actress assault case: Dileep to stay away from film outfit AMMA

Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor.

Amid the row over his reinduction into Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), actor Dileep on Thursday said he would keep away from the organisation until his innocence in the actress assault case was proved.

Dileep was removed from AMMA last year after he was arrested in the case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of an actress. The annual general body of AMMA last Sunday decided to reinduct the actor.

The decision triggered protests within the film fraternity and political circles. Four actresses, including the alleged victim, quit the body. Actresses Revathi, Padmapriya and Parvathi demanded that AMMA review the decision on Dileep.

Dileep on Thursday wrote to AMMA: “I express my gratitude to my colleagues that the general body of AMMA has decided to revoke the earlier decision of available executive to remove me from it even without hearing my explanation and issuing a memo. However, I don’t want to get active in any organisation until my innocence in the case is proved… I am pained to see that many are insulting AMMA, which is a recourse for several performers, over my name.”

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said he stood with the four actresses, who had quit AMMA. “His expulsion was the decision of the executive committee,’’ said Prithviraj.

