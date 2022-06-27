Vijay Babu arrested, secures bail: Everything you need to know about Malayalam actor-producer, sexual assault case against him

The Kochi police on Monday recorded the arrest of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in connection with a rape case. He was also allowed to secure bail on the same day after fulfilling certain conditions.

Who is Vijay Babu?

Vijay Babu manages a popular production banner Friday Film House. He has bankrolled some of the highly successful medium-budget movies of Malayalam in the last decade. Vijay started his career in the entertainment industry in a managerial position on various television channels. Then he pursued entrepreneurship in Dubai. He made his debut as a producer with comedy-drama Zachariayude Garbhinikal in 2013. He has gone on to work with the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry in multiple capacities as a producer and actor.

Also Read | AMMA under Mohanlal’s leadership faces heat after Vijay Babu shows up at general body meeting

Some of Vijay’s popular production ventures include, Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Angamaly Diaries, Aadu 2, June, Janamaithri, Thrissur Pooram, and Home. He had also appeared in extended roles in the movie he had produced strengthening his career as an actor. He is known for his roles in Aadu series, Mr Fraud, Double Barrel, Pretham, Velipadinte Pusthakam to name a few.

Vijay also held a key position in the executive committee of Malayalam cinema’s premier film association, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). He’s married to one Smitha, who is settled in Dubai. The couple has a son.

The case against Vijay Babu

Earlier in April this year, Vijay was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. He has been accused by the woman in the question of sexually assaulting her for many months on the pretext of marriage and acting opportunities in movies. When the allegations became public, Vijay went live on his Facebook page from Dubai and refuted the allegations of rape against him. He claimed that he had a consensual relationship with the survivor. He even went on to name the survivor on the live session, which is against the law in India. After coming under fire, Vijay deleted the video.

Vijay remained in Dubai fearing that he would be arrested by the cops in Kerala. After securing a pre-arrest bail, Vijay returned to the country and joined the investigation. According to the court order, the cops are allowed limited custody of Vijay for seven days between June 27 and June 3. He can be kept in the custody during the said period for the questioning between 9 am and 6 pm. Monday was the first day of the questioning and the cops decided to record his arrest. However, as per the court order, he was allowed to secure the bail on the same day.

The AMMA controversy

Vijay’s arrest comes a day after he courted controversy by showing up at the venue of the AMMA general body meeting in Kochi on Sunday. He was removed from the executive committee following the rape allegations against him. However, on Sunday, the AMMA informed the media that they were not going to expel Vijay from the association as the case is being heard in the court. The AMMA announced that they will take action on Vijay based on the court’s judgement.

Vijay had earlier submitted his resignation from the AMMA and claimed not to return to the association until he was cleared of all charges.

Vijay’s controversy has once again the menace of the casting couch in the film industry. It has also come at a time when the Malayalam cinema is still reeling from the effects of the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular woman actor.