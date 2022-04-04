Ee Ma Yau fame Kainakary Thankaraj passed away

Movie and theatre artist Kainakary Thankaraj passed away at the age of 77. The actor breathed his last at his residence in Keralapuram on Sunday; the funeral was held on Monday.

Son of famous theatre artist Krishnankutti Bhagavathar, Thankaraj left his job at KSRTC and Coir Board to pursue his passion for acting.



Thankaraj started acting in plays while he was still in school and soon became a popular face in the amateur theatre circuit along with Nedumudi Venu, Faasil and Alappey Ashraf. His first professional play was Changanasserry Geetha. He has been part of many professional theatre collectives including Kottayam National Theaters, Chalakkuddy Saradhi and KPAC. In 1995 he started his own theatre collective named Kainakary Theaters. He also formed a theatre troupe named Ambalappuzha Aksharajwala along with late actor Thilakan.



He also appeared in a number of films, starting with Acharam Ammini, Osharam Omana and Aana Pachan. In Aana Pachan, he played the role of Prem Nazir’s father. He was part of many next generation movies including Amen, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Iblis, Lucifer, Ishq, Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam, Home, Mohankumar Fans and Ee Ma Yau. His role as Vavachan Mesthiri in Lijo Jose Pallisserry’s Ee Ma Yau was well received. Thankaraj and Jose Palliserry (Lijo’s father) worked together in several plays during their time in Chalakkudy Saradhy Theaters. Thankaraj was also part of Lijo Jose Pallisserry’s upcoming movie starring Mammoottty titled Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam.

Many stars from the Malayalam film industry including Mammootty have paid tribute to Thankaraj following his demise.